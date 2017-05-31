Collierville 8th grade student competes in National Spelling Bee

The 90th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee will contain a Mid-South student.

Samuel Paul, an 8th-grade student from Memphis University School, is competing in this year's competition to see if he can bring the title home to the Mid-South.

The competition is currently in the preliminary rounds.

We'll keep you updated on how he does in the competition.

Good luck Samuel!

