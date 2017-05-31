MAS needs cat adoptions after 21 surrendered from owner

If you’ve ever wanted to give a cat a fur-ever home, here’s your chance.

Memphis Animal Services recently took in 21 cats from a home in Midtown, and it’s possible they'll take in four or five more.

The owner was evicted and asked MAS to help find his cats good homes.

Memphis Animal Services currently has room to house these cats, but the addition of these cats to the feline population will fill up most of the kennels at the shelter.

Now, MAS is asking for the community’s support to find adoptive homes and/or rescue commitments for these cats, in addition to more than 70 cats who were already at the shelter.

Starting Thursday, June 1 and ending Friday, June 30, all cat adoption fees will be just $10, and as always, cat adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccines, microchip, FIV/FeLV test, collar, and customized ID tag.

The $10 Cat Adoption Promotion is through MAS’s participation as a Network Partner in the Best Friends Animal Society No More Homeless Pets program.

MAS staff who have handled the cats report that many of them are friendly and in good condition, and will make excellent adoption candidates.

Some of the cats may be more suited to outdoor or barn homes, and MAS staff will make that determination once they’ve had the opportunity to evaluate all the cats.

MAS animal services officers did issue a summons to the owner for a violation of the city’s general maintenance ordinance based on the conditions observed in the home.

“We’re glad the owner recognized that the best option for his cats was to surrender them to MAS, as the alternative for them to live full-time in transport carriers while he was without housing would have been inhumane,” said Alexis Pugh, MAS Administrator. “Now more than ever, we really need everyone in the community who has thought about adopting a cat to come out to MAS and meet our adoptable felines—there’s no better time with cat adoption fees just $10 in June.”

For more information, visit the official MAS website.

