Man, woman killed in Southaven motorcycle crash

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) -

A man and woman are both dead after their motorcycle crashed in Southaven on Wednesday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Church Road and Pepper Chase Drive.

Both the man and woman on the motorcycle were killed in the crash after they collided into another vehicle.

There are no charges at this time.

