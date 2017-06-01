Man, woman killed in Southaven motorcycle crash identified

A man and woman are both dead after their motorcycle crashed in Southaven on Wednesday night.

The victims have been identified as 25-year-old John McMullan of Southaven and 25-year-old Katherine Dickson of Memphis.

The crash happened at the intersection of Church Road and Pepper Chase Drive.

Both the man and woman on the motorcycle died in the crash after they collided into another vehicle.

There are no charges at this time.

