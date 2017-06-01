Redbirds' Pocedeleon released from hospital 3 weeks after line drive to head

Memphis Redbirds pitcher Daniel Poncedeleon has come home from the hospital more than three weeks after taking a line drive to the head.

Poncedeleon was rushed to the hospital in Iowa after taking a line drive to the head on May 9 while on the mound.

The pitcher had to have surgery to relieve pressure around his brain.

Poncedeleon made the announcement that he was released from the hospital Wednesday.

Today I was able to finally come home after three long weeks. Thank you everyone for the prayers and kind words. — Daniel Poncedeleon (@_ponce14) May 31, 2017

He also took the time to thank the Redbirds, the Cardinals organization, and the Iowa Cubs for the support he received after the scary injury.

Poncedeleon was having a stellar season in Memphis with a 2.17 ERA before the line drive. There’s no word on if, or when, he could return to the game.

