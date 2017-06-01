Tigers football lands several national TV spots for 2017

Memphis football fans will have plenty of chances to watch their team on national television in 2017.

Seven of the team’s games have been assigned a time and channel, including a few big-time spots for Memphis recognition.

The team will open their season against Louisiana-Monroe on August 31 at 7 p.m. That game will air on CBS Sports Network. The following week, the Tigers head to Orlando to take on UCF. That game airs on ESPNEWS at 7 p.m. on September 9.

Perhaps the biggest spot of the year for the Tigers will come on September 16 when they have the rare task of welcoming a Pac-12 team to the Bluff City. They’ll play host to the UCLA Bruins at an 11 a.m. kickoff on ABC.

Memphis will get two ESPN time spots in October, at UConn on October 6 at 6 p.m., and again on October 19 in Houston at 7 p.m.

The Tigers also get another spot on CBS Sports Network when they host Tulane at 7 p.m. on October 27.

A spot on ESPN2 then looms when they head to Tulsa on November 2 at 7 p.m.

The times for the Tigers’ games against Southern Illinois, Georgia State, Navy, SMU, and East Carolina are all yet to be announced.

