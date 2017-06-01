'Meal Pack Challenge' at FedExForum aims to feed the hungry

Volunteers are needed to help feed those in need this weekend.

The Meal Pack Challenge will be held Saturday, June 3 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at FedExForum.

There will be 90 minute shifts for participants.

One in 10 Memphis seniors live in poverty with an annual income under $10,000. The Meal Pack Challenge’s goal is to pack half a million meals.

