Oreo unveils jelly donut-flavored cookie

Somewhere, Homer Simpson is losing his mind.

Oreo revealed jelly donut-flavored Oreos will be hitting shelves soon.

The cookie is a Golden Oreo with a raspberry center and custard outer ring.

The flavor will be exclusively sold at Walmart.

The cookies will be available just in time for National Doughnut Day—June 2.

