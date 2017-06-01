SUV slams into utility pole in South Memphis, driver walks away

A man and a 6-year-old girl were shot at a Memphis apartment complex Wednesday afternoon..More >>
An SUV struck a utility pole in South Memphis on Thursday morning.More >>
Warm and humid conditions will set the stage for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.More >>
Somewhere, Homer Simpson is losing his mind.More >>
Volunteers are needed to help feed those in need this weekend.More >>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.More >>
The family credits the 5-year-old and God for saving their lives after two of them and a friend fell into the lake.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation, according to officials.More >>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.More >>
A man and woman are both dead after their motorcycle crashed in Southaven on Wednesday night.More >>
Cinthia Zavala-Ramos stood before the more than 400 members of her graduating Socastee High School class Wednesday afternoon as their valedictorian.More >>
A Goose Creek man has been charged with attempted murder after intentionally running a woman over in a parking lot, authorities say.More >>
Anthem BlueCross BlueShield is changing its emergency room policy. A spokesperson for the health insurance company said patients with the common cold, allergy symptoms or athletes foot will not be covered and will have to pay the medical costs.More >>
