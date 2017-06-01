SUV slams into utility pole in South Memphis, driver walks away - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

SUV slams into utility pole in South Memphis, driver walks away

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

An SUV struck a utility pole in South Memphis on Thursday morning.

The driver ran into the pole around 7 a.m. on Englewood Street, between the intersections of Trigg and Stafford Avenues.

Memphis Police Department said the driver of the SUV walked away from the crash and has not been found.

It’s unknown what caused the crash.

