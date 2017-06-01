TN ranks as 9th-best state for jobs

A Memphis woman is looking for a new car after her 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster burst into flames.More >>
A Memphis woman is looking for a new car after her 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster burst into flames.More >>
Warm and humid conditions will set the stage for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.More >>
Warm and humid conditions will set the stage for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.More >>
An SUV struck a utility pole in South Memphis on Thursday morning.More >>
An SUV struck a utility pole in South Memphis on Thursday morning.More >>
A man and a 6-year-old girl were shot at a Memphis apartment complex Wednesday afternoon..More >>
A man and a 6-year-old girl were shot at a Memphis apartment complex Wednesday afternoon..More >>
Do you live in a state that is good for jobs? If you are in Washington, the answer is ‘Yes!’More >>
Do you live in a state that is good for jobs? If you are in Washington, the answer is ‘Yes!’More >>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.More >>
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
Louisiana State Police say they have arrested the man who allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.More >>
Louisiana State Police say they have arrested the man who allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.More >>
A Goose Creek man has been charged with attempted murder after intentionally running a woman over in a parking lot, authorities say.More >>
A Goose Creek man has been charged with attempted murder after intentionally running a woman over in a parking lot, authorities say.More >>
Anthem BlueCross BlueShield is changing its emergency room policy. A spokesperson for the health insurance company said patients with the common cold, allergy symptoms or athletes foot will not be covered and will have to pay the medical costs.More >>
Anthem BlueCross BlueShield is changing its emergency room policy. A spokesperson for the health insurance company said patients with the common cold, allergy symptoms or athletes foot will not be covered and will have to pay the medical costs.More >>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.More >>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.?More >>
Tiger Woods registered a zero on a breathalyzer test when he was stopped on Monday.More >>
Tiger Woods registered a zero on a breathalyzer test when he was stopped on Monday.More >>