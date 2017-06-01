TN ranks as 9th-best state for jobs

Do you live in a state that is good for jobs? If you are in Washington, the answer is ‘Yes!’

WalletHub recently released a new list of the best and worst states for jobs for 2017.

Washington topped the list, followed by Colorado, New Hampshire and South Dakota. Tennessee ranked ninth on the list.

Another Mid-South state made the list, down at the very bottom. Mississippi ranked 46th on the list, making it one of the worst states for jobs, beating out only Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana and West Virginia.

Analysts compared the 50 states across 24 key indicators of job-market strength, opportunity and economic vitality.

The data set ranges from employment growth to median annual income to average commute time.

Best States for Jobs:

Washington Colorado New Hampshire South Dakota New Jersey Minnesota Massachusetts California Tennessee Florida

Worst State for Jobs:

41. Wyoming

42. North Carolina

43. New Mexico

44. Alaska

45. Oklahoma

46. Mississippi

47. Alabama

48. Kentucky

49. Louisiana

50. West Virginia

From WalletHub:

Massachusetts has the highest monthly average starting salary, $3,637, which is 1.8 times higher than in Idaho, registering

the lowest at $2,068.

New Hampshire and South Dakota share the lowest unemployment rate, 2.8 percent, which is 2.4 times lower than in New Mexico,

registering the highest at 6.7 percent.

Maryland has the fewest part-time employees for every 100 full-time employees, 48.47, which is 1.6 times fewer than in Oregon,

registering the most at 77.34.

New Hampshire has the lowest share of workers living in poverty, 3.99 percent, which is 2.7 times lower than in New Mexico,

registering the highest at 10.93 percent.

To view the full report and your state rank, click here.

