Memphis-based 'Quarry' axed after 1 season

Cinemax canceled Memphis-based drama Quarry after just one season.

The cancellation was formally announced by co-creator Michael D. Fuller on his blog, where he cited a regime change and re-branding at Cinemax as two factors that led to the show’s demise.

“If you watched the show: thank you,” Fuller wrote. “If you loved it, spread the word. If you didn’t see it, I can’t quite imagine you read this far (thank you!) but it’s available on iTunes, VUDU, MaxGO, Amazon, etc.”

The show was based in Memphis and filmed in the Bluff City during the summer of 2015 before its September 2016 debut.

