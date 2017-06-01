Memphis woman's 2017 Porsche bursts into flames while she's inside

What's left of her vehicle is sealed as evidence for an insurance investigation and covered in the luxury car equivalent of a body bag.

Yet Kim-An Hernandez's horror has actually rolled back the covers on a pattern of fire concerns with Porsche. "It is a crime what happened," she said, staring at the wrapped and sealed remains of her 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster.

What happened, according to Hernandez, is on May 13, her brand-new, $80,000 Boxster -- barely tipping 5,000 miles on the odometer -- burst into flames as she started to pull it out of the parking lot of a Midtown Memphis bake shop. "Completely engulfed. Fire and smoke everywhere," said Hernandez. She said she was able to escape the vehicle, call 911 and grab fire extinguishers from the shop. "I'm completely shaking, scared, trying to put out the fire," she said.

The WMC Action News 5 Investigators discovered several recall campaigns on the 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster. According to the recall database of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), one of those campaigns covers more than 4,000 units of that particular Boxster. It involves a "fuel leak due to sheared fastening screws...(increasing) the risk of a fire."

Click here for pictures of the car blaze.

"As an owner who just purchased this car, at no time was I ever notified or had any inkling that this was going on," said Hernandez.

Andy Wise is digging deeper into concerns about her vehicle and other Porsche models. He's also reached out to Porsche's U.S. media department. He’ll have a full report tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.