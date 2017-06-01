Memphis woman's 2017 Porsche bursts into flames while she's inside

Thursday marks the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season that will continue through November 30th of this year.More >>
A Memphis woman is looking for a new car after her 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster burst into flames.More >>
New York Times bestselling author Laurence Leamer will be at the National Civil Rights Museum on Thursday at 6 p.m. to talk about his book, The Lynching: The Epic Courtroom Battle that Brought Down the Klan, which focuses on the first legal battle that led to a Caucasian being put to death for lynching an African American.More >>
Warm and humid conditions will set the stage for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.More >>
An SUV struck a utility pole in South Memphis on Thursday morning.More >>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
A resort in the Philippines is apparently under attack.More >>
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
Bond has been set at $57,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
