KKK discussion tonight at National Civil Rights Museum

New York Times bestselling author Laurence Leamer will be at the National Civil Rights Museum on Thursday at 6 p.m. to talk about his book, The Lynching: The Epic Courtroom Battle that Brought Down the Klan, which focuses on the first legal battle that led to a Caucasian being put to death for lynching an African American.

The book discussion comes on the heels of the 100-year anniversary of the lynching of Ell Persons which took place in Memphis.

Leamer will also discuss the Alabama KKK’s history of domestic terrorism and the court battle that gave rise to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a watchdog organization that tracks racial hate groups throughout the U.S.

