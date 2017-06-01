Atlantic hurricane season starts today

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Thursday marks the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season which will continue through November 30th of this year. Looking at long-term data, on average 12 storms will be named, six normally become hurricanes, and three could be major hurricanes. Tropical Storm Arlene, the first storm of the year in the Atlantic, formed back in April. The following images show the 2017 outlook as well as the names for the rest of the season.

Source: NOAA

Source: NOAA

The upcoming hurricane season is predicted to be above normal. Forecasters said that there is a 70 percent chance that there could be 11 to 17 named storms develop. This also includes 5 to 9 of those being hurricanes with winds 74 miles per hour or higher. Out of those 2 to 4 could become major hurricanes.

Forecasters are predicting this spike in hurricanes due to the weaker El Nino as well as weaker wind shear. Wind shear is the change in wind speed or direction over a short distance. Having just these two factors tend to result in an increase in hurricanes. Warmer sea surface temperatures also fuel hurricanes, but at this time climate models cannot determine whether the temperatures will be warmer than average.

NOAA announced it would be using new tools to forecast these storms and hopefully give more advance warning if these storms threaten the United States.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.