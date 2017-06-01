Report: Poor road conditions cost north MS drivers $1,800 per year

Higher vehicle operating costs, traffic crashes and congestion-related delays cost Southaven-DeSoto County urban area drivers an average of $1,870 per driver, according to a new report from TRIP, a Washington, DC based national transportation organization.

“As a mayor, I can confirm that one of most requested services from my citizens is better and safer streets,” said Chuck Cariker, mayor of Tunica and legislative chairman of the Mississippi Municipal League. “More than half of Mississippi citizens live in municipalities, and they expect and deserve safe, well-maintained streets.”

Traffic congestion in the Southaven-DeSoto County area, where on average 20 people were killed every year in traffic crashes from 2013-2015, is getting worse, according to the TRIP report. Drivers spend an extra 43 hours per year on the road, which results in an extra $1,080 lost time and wasted fuel.

“The condition of Mississippi’s transportation system will worsen in the future without additional funding, leading to even higher costs for drivers,” said Will Wilkins, TRIP’s executive director. “In order to promote economic growth, foster quality of life and get drivers safety and efficiently to their destination, Mississippi will need to make transportation funding a top priority.”

