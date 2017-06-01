FedEx partners with medical professionals to bring field hospital to Memphis

A new FedEx partnership is changing the way doctors and medical professionals respond to disasters.

After a long trip from Boise, Idaho, a portable hospital finally made it to its new home at a FedEx warehouse in Memphis.

It's all part of a new partnership between FedEx and International Medical Corps so those resources can reach global disaster areas as quickly and smoothly as possible.

"It's 50 tons of emergency medical equipment and supplies 12 shelters that, when fully set up, would take up an entire football field," Erica Tavares, International Medical Corps, said.

It provides services that range from emergency trauma medical care to delivering babies.

"We're really committed to being first there no matter where a disaster strikes," Tavares said.

With that commitment came a partnership with FedEx.

"Call us and within 48 - 72 hours we'll have it out this warehouse at the FedEx hub being loaded on an aircraft to go wherever they're needed to go," David Lusk, FedEx Express, said.

International Medical Corps can deploy tons of resources globally, but I asked what would it take to bring this out here at home in the Mid-South.

Especially after the third worst storms in Memphis' recent history hit this week.

"Within the U.S. there hasn't been discreet times that we've deployed, usually when it's something the size and scale of say Hurricane Katrina or Hurricane Sandy," Tavares said.

So, Memphis has not needed this large level response.

But, representatives said they're glad the hospital's new home in the Bluff City makes it so lives globally can benefit.

