Power slowly coming back to Whitehaven

Ervin Harris is ready for the tree in his roof to be gone.



He got his first warning Saturday night from his wife.



“As usual she was right, haha!” Harris said.



Harris laughs now, but the tree almost took him down with it.



“From the limb that punched a hole in my house, I was probably a foot from that,” Harris said.



After four days in the dark, the power came back to his Whitehaven home on Wednesday night.



“I wanted to jump up and dance around the house!” Harris said.



But others, like his neighbor Jimmy Malone, still didn't have power.



“It's been a struggle, I tell ya,” Malone said.

Malone was using a flashlight to see, but during the interview, the power came back on.



“Let’s see how long they're going to stay on,” Malone said.

City crews have removed more than 300 trees blocking streets, and close to 200 still remain.



“To the workers in the field, they're doing a tremendous job,” Harris said.

Harris is taking matters into his own hands, as many continue to join the cleanup.



“Everything that happens to us, it's going to pass,” Harris said. “Just like the storm did.”

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.