Child's clothes, toys stolen after home loses power in storm

After her home was still without power, one woman said she became the victim when a thief broke into her home. Among the items gone were things that belonged to her 7-year-old son.

Marquita Turner said her home, in the 2000 block of Wabash, was broken into sometime between midnight and 3 p.m. Thursday.

Turner said she had been staying with her sister because the power in her home was out due to the storm. She told police she came to check on her home at midnight and then she left. Turner said she returned to her home at 3 p.m. that afternoon and found her her front door was kicked in.

She said her home was ransacked and multiple items were stolen, including furniture, toddler clothes, her 7-year-old son's toys, and electronics.

"They stole all of his [7-year-old] clothes, his shoes, toys," Turner said. "He's upset because all of his things are gone and it's hard to explain to a 7-year-old what happened to all his things and why someone came into our house and took things that didn't belong to them."

She said the family was stripped of everything in their home.

"Air fresheners, tables, you think of it they took it all, TVs to microwaves - everything," Turner said. "We basically have nothing. Only thing left is my living room furniture," she said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family. If you would like to donate to the family, click here.

