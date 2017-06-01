Kroger to give 1500 cases of cold water to residents

Kroger is stepping up to help those in need while residents recover from Saturday's damaging storm.

Kroger, along with local elected officials and community groups, will give over 1,500 cases of cold water to residents in need on Friday.

The store is located at 2269 Lamar Avenue and they will be distributing the water beginning at 1 p.m.

In addition to the free water, Kroger will hold a customer appreciation event for the first 200 customers and will provide free hot dogs, fruit, and Coke products.

