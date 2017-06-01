Agape, churches team up to collect food for Frayser families

With thousands still in the dark five days after the storm, some families are in desperate need for food.

One Mid-South group is making sure one of the most impacted areas is getting help.

Frayser is one of the hardest hit areas affected by recent storms.



Now on Day 5, thousands are still without power and food.



Agape means love, and to spread that love, Agape Child and Families Services is extending a helping hand.



“Right now at a time like this, it is most important that Memphis comes together,” said Twana Whitlock with Agape.



Agape is accepting ready-to-eat food donations at their office near the airport.



“Bottled water, cereal bars, peanut butter, any types of items that again are non-perishable items that will serve families that are without power,” Whitlock said.



Alongside the pastor at Union Grove Baptist Church, Agape plans to pass out food to families in Frayser apartments like Pershing Park, Corning Village, and Todd Creek.



“God sent us here to serve and that's what we are trying to be,” said Pastor Charlie Caswell of Union Grove Baptist Church. “Be the servants that we are called to be and this is the time for action.”



Agape friends at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church are also assisting storm victims in Midtown, serving as a place to get out of the heat.



“We got together and decided that we could at least be a cooling center, we could offer a place where people could recharge their electronics, and we could provide light snacks,” said Eva Anderson with Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.



It's about churches and community organizations serving people when they need help the most.



“We are a community, we are neighbors, and we serve each other. We love each other and we serve each other,” Whitlock said.

The two donation drop-off locations are Agape at 3160 Directors Row and Union Grove Baptist Church at 2285 Frayser Boulevard.

Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, located at 70 North Bellevue Boulevard, needs volunteers Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m to help at their cooling station. Interested parties may contact Pastor Brandon Woodard at 901-729-6222.

