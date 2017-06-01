Food Bank loses food because of power outage

Kroger is stepping up to help people in need as they recover from Saturday's damaging storm.More >>
A new FedEx partnership is changing the way doctors and medical professionals respond to disasters.
Ervin Harris is ready for the tree in his roof to be gone. He laughs now, but the tree almost took him down with it.
A Memphis woman is looking for a new car after her 2017 Porsche 718 Boxster burst into flames.
With thousands still in the dark five days after the storm, some families are in desperate need for food. One Mid-South group is making sure one of the most impacted areas is getting help.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.
Police are not sure of the identity of a man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino, causing panic at a luxury resort.
Judge Richard "Chip" Moore increased the bond to $307,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, Police Chief Craig Greenlee allegedly broke into the home of one of his employees in the 500 block of Brock Road in Pageland.
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.
