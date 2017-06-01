Food Bank loses food because of power outage

The Mid-South Food Bank lost 11,000 pounds of food after losing power from Saturday's storm.

The food bank got the power back on overnight, four days after the storm hit.

But, that didn't help the food that was already lost. Officials said one of the freezers lost power and that impacted food that was already prepared - such as coleslaw and potato salad.

"It came back on sometime last night [Thursday night], and we opened the doors this morning and everything in the cooler, the refrigerator part, has to be dumped," Marcia Wells, with the Mid-South Food Bank, said.

But, the power outage and the massive loss of food didn't stop them from providing food to the needy.

They were still able to distribute non-perishable foods to their partners and families in need.

However, because they had to get rid of the food that was lost, they food bank may also be required to pay a 'dump fee' that could add up to several hundred dollars.

If you would like to donate to the Food Bank or find out ways you can help, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.