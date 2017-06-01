Memphis Grizzlies unveil NBA Development League affiliate team name

The Memphis Grizzlies have unveiled their new NBA Development League affiliate team name and logo, Memphis Hustle.

Memphis Hustle will debut in the coming 2017-18 season when the league will be renamed the NBA Gatorade League (G League).

Led by head coach Glynn Cyprien, the Memphis Hustle will practice at the Built Ford Tough Training Facility at FedExForum and play their 24 home games at the 8,400-seat Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi beginning this fall.

Memphis Hustle founding partners include The Coca-Cola Company, Tanger Outlets and The Guest House at Graceland.

“Our philosophy from the outset with our D-League expansion team is that it should in all ways be and feel intrinsic to our Grizzlies organization and not adjunct to it,” said Jason Wexler, Grizzlies President of Business Operations. “Our goal is for the team to be woven into the fabric of our basketball operations and our business operations, our culture and our identity. We wanted to achieve a name and character for our D-League squad that both seamlessly fits into and uplifts the Memphis Grizzlies culture and identity so that from day one it is part and parcel of our team and organization.”

The team name Memphis Hustle encapsulates the idea of hard work and persistence, a true nod to the Grit and Grind culture of the city, the region and its enthusiastic and loyal fan base.

To celebrate the Grizzlies’ new NBA D-League team, the team will host a fan event at Tanger Outlets in Southaven, Miss. from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 2.

The Grizzlies will also host a D-League Fan Fest on Saturday, June 3 at Landers Center from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Click here for more information about the fan events.

For more information on the Memphis Hustle, visit memphishustle.com, follow the team on Twitter and Instagram, or like Memphis Hustle on Facebook.

