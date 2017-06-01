DHS extends hours to serve SNAP recipients impacted by power outages

The Tennessee Department of Human Services North and Welles Branch Offices will extend hours to serve only current Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients.

The new hours are from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 3 for recipients impacted by power outages that would like to request replacement benefits.

All other DHS customers will be seen during regular business hours, Monday through Friday.

SNAP replacement benefit requests will also be accepted during regular business hours.

Shelby County residents currently enrolled in SNAP who lost power for 12 hours or more may be eligible for replacement benefits. Residents who are not enrolled in the SNAP program are not eligible to receive SNAP replacement benefits due to loss of power.

To be eligible for the replacement benefits, the household must:

Be current SNAP recipients;

Have been without power for 12 hours; or

Have experienced other household misfortunes that have caused the loss of food.

SNAP recipients must request replacement benefits within 10 calendar days of experiencing food loss. Once approved, replacement benefits are issued to current recipients using their existing EBT card.

To request replacement benefits, current SNAP recipients can visit one of two Tennessee Department of Human Services Offices in Shelby County:

North Branch Office

3230 Jackson Avenue

Memphis, TN 38122

Welles Branch Office

3360 South Third Street

Memphis, TN 38109

An affidavit must be signed as part of the eligibility process. Due to the extent of outages, wait times may be longer than usual.

Shelby County residents that do not currently receive SNAP benefits can apply online here or in person at the office locations listed above.

