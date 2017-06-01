MLGW crews work to restore power to remaining 2,900 customers

MLGW crews, along with out of state crews, are working around the clock to get the lights back on for the thousands of people who lost power more than one week ago.More >>
Fourteen high school seniors were honored as the St. Jude School Program celebrated its annual high school commencement with an on-campus ceremony.More >>
Memphis Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting that happened in the 4000 block of Westmont Road on Sunday morning.More >>
A 20-year-old college student from Collierville, TN was hit by a car and killed in North Little Rock on Friday night.More >>
The man who barricaded himself inside a Frayser apartment complex for a few hours Sunday afternoon is now in police custody.More >>
The Miss Alabama Pageant 2017 will be held at the Wright Center at Samford University June 7-10.More >>
Friday was a monumental night for students and an emotional one for parents in Jasper County. Hundreds walked across the stage at Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School as new graduates.More >>
