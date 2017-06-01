MLGW crews work to restore power to remaining 2,900 customers

MLGW crews, along with out of state crews, are working around the clock to get the lights back on for the thousands of people who lost power more than one week ago.

Despite MLGW working with crews from across state lines to fix the problem, those who remain in the dark will tell you they feel like they've been forgotten.

"It's a hundred degrees inside the house. It's hot," said Jackie Barber, who has been without power for seven days. "We just want our lights on."

Storms knocked out power to an estimated 170,000 customers on Saturday, May 27. Progress has been made, but the remaining 2,900 people in the dark can't do anything but wait.

"The last on the list is the way it is," said Levy Twillie.

"We done seen them fix the lights on this side, the lights on that side, and then they left," Barber said.

Later Saturday -- on week after losing power -- an overhead line crew from Kentucky showed up to remove the branch that caused Barber's outage.

"Thank you, Kentucky," Barber exclaimed.

While others continue to wait, they are finding ways to beat the heat.

"I brought them today up here to the pool and let them cool off for a while," said Heather Aquino, who has six children.

Meanwhile, The Salvation Army handed out food for those who haven't had a hot meal in a while.

"I thank them for doing this, because it would be very hard for me to be able to buy the food and cook at the same time. I lost all my food," Aquina said.

WMC Action News 5 will team up with United Way to host a fundraiser to help storm victims on Tuesday, June 6. If you would like to make a donation and help those still in need of help, please stop by the WMC studios at 1960 Union Avenue between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

You don't have to wait to donate online. Text STORM5 to 313131 to make a donation.

To view the MLGW power outage map, click here.

To view our Resource Guide to learn where you can charge your electronics, stay cool, or where to grab some food, click here.

