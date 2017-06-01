MLGW crews work to restore power to remaining 8,000 customers

MLGW crews, along with out of state crews, are working around the clock to get the lights back on for thousands of people who lost power one week ago. The crews restored power to the majority, but about 8,000 people remain in the dark as of Saturday night.

Signs of progress bring hope

Families who have been waiting since Saturday to get lights turned back on were relieved to see signs of progress Friday.

The Johnson family in Frayser had been without power for almost a week, but Friday they saw utility crews in their neighborhood making repairs.

"I'm glad to see them out here because it been a little rough. I'm glad to see them back here," resident Ervin Frye said.

"They've saturated the place actually, so when they saturate it like that it gives me more hope," Frye said.

Community Bible study to stay cool

A group of neighbors in Frayser held a Bible study Thursday to stay cool.

One of the women there said she's two trees fell on top of her house last weekend.

"They just cut them off yesterday. I still got holes in the roof that they came out and put a tarp on this morning," Marilyn Herron said.

John Heckmann and his wife were home when a tree crashed down on their house.

"They [trees] were going in a circular motion," Heckmann said.

They recalled watching in disbelief as a tree came down on their roof, destroying the chimney, and putting a hole in their roof.

The neighborhood got power Thursday afternoon, but the Heckmann's home was too damaged to get power turned back on.

"I really didn't think it was that bad until I turned onto Vollintine," Dianne Jones said.

Jones got a call from her husband telling her the storm blew a huge tree onto their home and took out an entire room.

Despite the damage, Jones and her husband stayed in their damaged home for a period of time before going to a hotel.

"We've got pots and pans everywhere. Had to push water out with a push broom," Charlette Wright said. "We're eating canned goods."

Helping storm victims

Frayser has reported a large amount of damage.

Many individuals, organizations, and businesses are trying to help those who have been impacted by the storm.

A Memphis police officer organized a free lunch on Thursday for storm victims in Frayser. All of the food was donated by Save-A-Lot and Watkins Grocery.

Representatives from the Frayser Neighborhood Council said anyone who needs ice, water, or food can call -901-690-5319 for help.

The Salvation Army was also out in full force trying to make sure storm victims had meals. They went out on Thursday serving meals to people in the hardest-hit areas of Frayser.

According to the group's captain, county officials said they need at least 800 meals delivered Thursday and that need could keep growing.

"As of right now, the county has asked us to be posted here," Captain Jonathan Howell said. "If that need grows, then we'll regather a plan and see how we can help Memphis."

WMC Action News 5 will team up with United Way to host a fundraiser to help storm victims on Tuesday, June 6. If you would like to make a donation and help those still in need of help, please stop by the WMC studios at 1960 Union Avenue between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

You don't have to wait to donate online. Text STORM5 to 313131 to make a donation.

