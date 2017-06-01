26K still without power, community rallies to help victims

The latest round of storm Thursday caused additional problems for Memphis residents and crews working to turn on the lights for thousands.

MLGW said the latest round of storms knocked out seven circuits, causing additional power outages.

Latest round of storms has caused additional outages. Seven circuits are down. Call 544-6500 if you have lost power. — MLGW (@MLGW) June 1, 2017

The tweet was posted at 4:29 p.m. Thursday.

MLGW said all the circuits have now been restored.

According to MLGW, there are over 26,000 still without power.

For those without power, they're doing whatever they can to stay cool and wait for the lights to be back on.

A group of neighbors in Frayser held a Bible study to stay cool.

One of the women there said she's working to repair holes in her house after the storms.

"I had two trees on my house," Marilyn Herron said. "They just cut them off yesterday. I still got holes in the roof that they came out and put a tarp on this morning."

Businesses, individuals help storm victims

Frayser has reported a large amount of damage.

Many individuals, organizations, and businesses are trying to help those who have been impacted by the storm.

A Memphis police officer organized a free lunch on Thursday for storm victims in Frayser. All the food was donated by Save-A-Lot and Watkins grocery store.

Residents were offered hot dogs and drinks.

Representatives from the Frayser neighbor council said the offer for help is extended to everyone.

Representatives from the Frayser neighborhood council said anyone who needs ice, water, or food can call (901) 690-5319 for help.

Midtown, East Memphis, Orange Mound, and Whitehaven are still some of the top areas without power.

