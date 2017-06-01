Thieves use damaged roof to break into home

As many homes in Memphis remain without power, thieves are beginning to target those homes left in the dark.

At least eight burglaries have happened in the last 24 hours.

Thieves are even using the home's damage to their advantage.

A large tree came crashing down on Amber Dipaola and her husband's home and the thieves used the damage to the roof to get inside the house.

"I'm very thankful I wasn't home," Dipaola sad.

The family has now placed a tarp over portions of their roof that was damaged when the tree fell on it.

Memphis Police Department said it appears a burglar accessed the home through the hole in the roof and stole from the couple. It is the couple's first home.

"I'm OK now, but I do want others to be safe and be on guard," Dipaola said.

After the burglar forced his way inside the home through her roof and snatched her stuff, he simply walked out the front door.

Dipaola is now warning others who have homes left without power.

"Take your stuff, your guns, purses, TV, jewelry, anything that you don't want anyone else to have. Get it," Dipaola said.

Police said if you are leaving your homes vacant while the power is out, lock it up and be alert.

"I just kind of felt violated when somebody comes in and takes something like that's mine," Dipaola said.

She said she forgives whoever broke into their home. She and her husband are now staying with family and they're counting their blessings.

"I believe he's going to work this out for us and I'm glad it happened now versus when we first got married because that would have been really scary for us moving in and just starting our lives together," she said.

