Duracell passes out batteries and flashlights to storm victims

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The Duracell Battery Truck was in Frazier today passing out batteries and flashlights.

Duracell said that they will also be in Frazier tomorrow and in Memphis through the rest of this week to help out anyone affected by the storm.

