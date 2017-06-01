TN qualifies for federal aid; FEMA to begin damage survey

Twenty-six thousand in Memphis are still without power and air conditioning five days after a powerful storm. But help from the government could be on the way... eventually.More >>
A ring and a pair of earrings valued at $3,000 was stolen from Zales at the Oak Court Mall on Wednesday.More >>
Power returned to parts of Whitehaven on Thursday. Ervin Harris is one of the residents who now has power to his home.More >>
With thousands still in the dark five days after the storm, some families are in desperate need for food.More >>
The latest round of storm Thursday caused additional problems for Memphis residents and crews working to turn on the lights for thousands.More >>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Police killed a man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino, causing panic at a luxury resort.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
The city of Osceola has a strong warning to certain dog owners: it will enforce its pit bull ban.More >>
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.More >>
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.More >>
Judge Richard "Chip" Moore increased the bond to $307,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.More >>
