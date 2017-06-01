Zales robbed of ring and earrings worth $3,000

A ring and a pair of earrings valued at $3,000 was stolen from Zales at the Oak Court Mall on Wednesday.

The robbery occurred when the employee removed the items from the display case and went to remove a watch from the display case, according to Memphis PD.

The suspect then assaulted the employee and stole the ring and earrings.

The suspect is a black male about 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Anyone with information about this is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

