Shooting sends 1 to the hospital, suspect remains on the run

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

One person was rushed to the hospital after being shot, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Dalebranch Drive at approximately 6:26 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

