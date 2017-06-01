Shooting sends 1 to the hospital, suspect remains on the run

One person was rushed to the hospital after being shot, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Twenty-six thousand in Memphis are still without power and air conditioning five days after a powerful storm. But help from the government could be on the way... eventually.More >>
A ring and a pair of earrings valued at $3,000 were stolen from Zales at the Oak Court Mall on Wednesday.More >>
A Mid-South student qualified for and competed in the 90th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee.More >>
The Tennessee Department of Human Services North and Welles Branch Offices will extend hours to serve only current Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
A man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino was found dead.More >>
Judge Richard "Chip" Moore increased the bond to $307,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.More >>
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.More >>
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
