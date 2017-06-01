Doors close on decades old Mid-South restaurant Jim's Place - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Doors close on decades old Mid-South restaurant Jim's Place

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

A decades-old Mid-South restaurant staple has closed its doors for good.

Closed signs adorn the doors of Jim's Place Restaurant and Bar on Perkins in East Memphis.

A sister restaurant said the East Memphis location was closed.

