1 in critical condition after shooting on Elvis Presley Blvd.

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A person was shot Thursday evening and is in critical condition, according to Memphis Police Department. 

The victim was transported from a fire station in the 2200 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard and taken to Regional Medical Center. 

No suspect information is available at this time. 

