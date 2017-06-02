Miss. State 1B Brent Rooker named National Player of Year

Mississippi State's Brent Rooker is named National Player of the Year and First Team All American by Collegiate Baseball.

Rooker, a former ECS Star, is also a semi-finalist for USA Baseball's Golden Spikes Award.

He slugged 21 homers and a Bulldog record 29 doubles this season, in addition to driving in 76 runs.

Rooker and the rest of the Bullies face South Alabama in the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional on Friday at 6p.m.

