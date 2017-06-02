Teen accidentally shoots, kills girlfriend

Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend.

The shooting happened along South Fork Drive in Arlington.

SCSO said an 18-year-old was given a gun as a graduation gift.

After receiving the gun, he accidentally shot his 19-year-old girlfriend in the stomach.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

