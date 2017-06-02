Teen accidentally shoots, kills girlfriend

The latest round of storms Thursday caused additional problems for Memphis residents and crews working to turn on the lights for thousands.More >>
The latest round of storms Thursday caused additional problems for Memphis residents and crews working to turn on the lights for thousands.More >>
A firefighter fell off a roof while battling a house fire Friday morning.More >>
A firefighter fell off a roof while battling a house fire Friday morning.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend.More >>
A person was shot Thursday evening and is in critical condition, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A person was shot Thursday evening and is in critical condition, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Scattered storms will be possible Friday afternoon. Rain chances remain in the forecast as the week comes to a close but don’t expect a washout.More >>
Scattered storms will be possible Friday afternoon. Rain chances remain in the forecast as the week comes to a close but don’t expect a washout.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Huntsville police are investigating a Thursday night homicide in southwest Huntsville.More >>
Huntsville police are investigating a Thursday night homicide in southwest Huntsville.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>