Firefighter falls off roof battling house fire

A firefighter fell off a roof while battling a house fire Friday morning.

A home on Emory Road caught fire around 12:30 a.m. When Memphis Fire Department arrived, smoke was billowing out of the home’s storage room.

The family was able to escape the home unharmed. However, a firefighter fell off the roof in the middle of extinguishing efforts.

That firefighter is expected to be OK.

MFD is investigating this fire as arson.

