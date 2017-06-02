Adopt-A-Cop Ministry in Memphis connecting students, police

The Adopt-A-Cop Ministry in Memphis just completed a six month project, connecting students and police officers across our city.

The project might have start at Riverwood Elementary School in Cordova and Memphis Harding Academy's Middle School in East Memphis, but it has now spread across the city.

The Adopt-A-Cop Memphis team has collected about 1,000 cards from nearly ten schools and all within the last six months. Plans call for all of the cards to be hand-delivered to police stations across the city. The project is expected to begin again in 2017-18 school year.

