5 Great Things: After the Storm

It's been a week since severe weather moved through the Memphis area, but many people are still suffering through without electricity.

And true to form for generous mid-southerners, many of you stepped up to help your neighbors in need.

Here are 5 Great Things that happened this week ... After the storm.



Memphis Police Officer Hardaway took an extra step to ensure residents in the Orange Mound community were staying as cool as possible during the power outage.

A resident posted photos of the officer handing out popsicles to children at the Orange Mound Community Center.



Daurie Schwartz, from Schwartz Electric in Cooper-Young, used the NextDoor app to spread the word he was giving away an in-demand item during the power outage.

Schwartz said his machine that makes 500 pounds of ice in 24 hours, and he had plenty to give away to anyone who wanted it.



The Neighborhood Christian Centers Inc. set up shop in Binghampton which was one of the worst areas for downed trees and power lines.

Throughout the week, volunteers from the organization passed out breakfast, lunch, and dinner to area residents from a tent set up at the Chickasaw Place Apartments.

Many of the families said they were grateful for the helping hand.



Kroger gives away cold water to storm victims



Kroger joined in on efforts to help people as they recover from Saturday's damaging storm.

The Kroger store at 2269 Lamar Avenue gave away more than 1,500 cases of cold water.

Kroger also held a customer appreciation event for the first 200 customers, giving away free hot dogs, fruit, and Coke products.



And finally, Agape Child and Family Services and the pastor of Union Grove Baptist Church helped families in Frayser, another area hit hard by damaging winds.

The group collected ready-to-eat food donations and passed out things like bottled water, cereal bars, peanut butter, and other non-perishables to residents.

Agape friends at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church assisted storm victims in midtown, serving as a place to get out of the heat.