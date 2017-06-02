Dance club booster indicted for stealing $11K to fund Six Flags trip

Shelby County Grand Jury indicted a former middle school dance team treasurer accused of stealing over $11,000 from the team’s booster club.

Charlene Wheeler is accused of stealing money from Arlington Middle School Dance Team Booster Club at least three times in 2015.

Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury said Wheeler wrote booster club checks to herself and used the money for her own purchases, as well as using the club’s debit card to make ATM withdrawals.

Comptroller investigators said Wheeler used the money to make purchases at Six Flags St. Louis, pay her vehicle loan, and pay for her utilities.

Investigators said Wheeler deposited some money back into the account, but those totaled $7,276 less than what she stole.

Wheeler was indicted on one count of theft over $10,000—she is accused of taking a total of $11,059.

