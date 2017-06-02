Sign offers iced beer for power restoration - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Sign offers iced beer for power restoration

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

With more than 20,000 people still without power in Memphis, one MLGW customer decided to try to motivate repair workers.

A sign posted on North Parkway reads: "Power crews!! Will trade iced beer for electricity!"

WMC Action News 5's Chris Luther is working to talk to the signs creator.

