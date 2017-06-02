Sign offers iced beer for power restoration

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

With more than 20,000 people still without power in Memphis, one MLGW customer decided to try to motivate repair workers.

A sign posted on North Parkway reads: "Power crews!! Will trade iced beer for electricity!"

WMC Action News 5's Chris Luther is working to talk to the signs creator.

