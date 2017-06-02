Redbirds to offer 'All-Inclusive Night' at AutoZone Park

The Memphis Redbirds will be expanding All-You-Can-Eat Thursdays an all-inclusive night on June 15.

Fans can pay $20 for any Club Level, Dugout or Field Box seat and enjoy unlimited hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and cheese, popcorn and small sodas.

“You might be wondering what’s the catch,” Redbirds President/General Manager Craig Unger said. “There’s no catch. You pay $20, and you get a game ticket and all the traditional ballpark favorites you want."

BBQ nachos, Philly Cheese Steaks and ice cream will be served at normal prices, and Redbird Club and Owner's Seats will be regular prices.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.