ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: 6 hotel secrets you should know

Tennessee State Representatives who serve parts of Memphis are reaching out to those in their district to offer help.More >>
Tennessee State Representatives who serve parts of Memphis are reaching out to those in their district to offer help.More >>
As tens of thousands of people wait for their power to come back on, MLGW officials are warning about a hidden danger – downed power lines.More >>
As tens of thousands of people wait for their power to come back on, MLGW officials are warning about a hidden danger – downed power lines.More >>
The Duracell Battery Truck was in Frayser today passing out batteries and flashlights.More >>
The Duracell Battery Truck was in Frayser today passing out batteries and flashlights.More >>
A firefighter fell off a roof while battling a house fire Friday morning.More >>
A firefighter fell off a roof while battling a house fire Friday morning.More >>
A Mid-South student qualified for and competed in the 90th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee.More >>
A Mid-South student qualified for and competed in the 90th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Hurry home early, hurry on home.More >>
Hurry home early, hurry on home.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
Police say a gunman stormed a Manila casino and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed at least 36 people.More >>
Police say a gunman stormed a Manila casino and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed at least 36 people.More >>
On Friday, Alex Deaton appeared in Pratt County District Court after being accused of shooting a convenience store clerk on March 1 in Kansas, while on the run from his crimes in Mississippi. Deaton was arrested a few hours later, after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash.More >>
On Friday, Alex Deaton appeared in Pratt County District Court after being accused of shooting a convenience store clerk on March 1 in Kansas, while on the run from his crimes in Mississippi. Deaton was arrested a few hours later, after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash.More >>
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.More >>
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.More >>