MLGW warns about the dangers of downed power lines

As tens of thousands of people wait for their power to come back on, MLGW officials are warning about a hidden danger – downed power lines.

Despite the severity of Saturday's storms and the extensive cleanup process still happening around the city, no serious injuries have been reported.



“We're very glad that we have had no major injuries as a result of this storm,” said MLGW President Jerry Collins.



Residents across the city are cleaning up, but there are still some dangers.

“Knock on wood, but we're trying to keep everybody safe,” Collins said.



Power lines are still down in some areas, so we asked MLGW what can Memphians do to stay safe.

The bottom line? Just stay away, even if it doesn't look like a live wire.



“Even if you don't see a spark, stay away from the power line,” Collins said.



The right thing to do is call the MLGW emergency line at (901) 528-4465 and leave it to the professionals.



“The average residential person probably can't tell a power line from a telephone line, so stay away from any lines on the ground and play it safe,” Collins said.



Another thing MLGW says to do is make sure electrical systems or appliances damaged by the storm are inspected by a qualified, licensed professional. Don't assume they will work.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.