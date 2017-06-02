State lawmakers reach out to residents still without power

Tennessee State Representatives who serve parts of Memphis are reaching out to those in their district to offer help.

Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D-98) and Rep. Raumesh Akbari (D-91) used social media to reach out to those still without power in their districts.

Both representatives provided steps on what needs to be done if you are in their district and remain without power in your home.

They ask that you first contact MLGW and report your outage again - even if you have already reported it.

After that, contact your representative. However, make sure you live in their district before contacting them. If you are unsure who your representatives are, click here and enter your address at the bottom of the page. It will tell you who the legislators are for your area.

Once you type in your address, the website will give you the name of your state representative as well as your state senator. It will also give you their contact information.

Akbari is also asking residents in her district to contact her office if you are without food, ice, water, or other goods you need. Make sure when you email, include your address and phone number in the email so she can contact you.

You can email Rep. Akbari by clicking here.

You can email Rep. Parkinson by clicking here.

You can also check our Resource List for businesses that are open and locations to get needed items. Click here to view the Resource List.

