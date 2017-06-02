Some families waiting for power to be restored feel overlooked by MLGW

Elmead Pirtle is trying his best to enjoy time with his family outside since living inside over the past week has been hot.



“It's more comfortable to be outside,” Pirtle said. “Since the day it happened, I hadn't had any power.”



Pirtle lives in Whitehaven with his wife and five kids. Their food is spoiled, and their backyard is now covered with downed trees and power lines.



“With all the outside help they've gotten, it's just taking too long,” Pirtle said.



He said he feels looked over and wants MLGW to move faster.

More than 1,000 MLGW employees are working to restore all power by early next week.

MLGW's President Jerry Collins said they don't play favorites when it comes to restoring power across the city.

On Sunday, MLGW issued a release which explains their method of restoring power.

Collins said their priority has always been hospitals, nursing homes, and emergency personnel buildings first.



“The truth is the customers who will have their outages restored last are the customers who a part of the smallest outages,” Collins said.



Collins said they've spent $12 million already in restoration following Saturday's storm.



“We want this restoration process to be finished and over with as fast as it can,” Collins said.



So does the Pirtle family. Like many others without power, they’re hoping for some relief soon.



“I've cooked everything I had,” Pirtle said. “We're down to running to the store every day now.”

Pirtle said he's afraid to leave his home for fear of burglars forcing their way inside.

MLGW said they're reviewing their system to see if there is a way to prevent so many customers from losing power in the future.

