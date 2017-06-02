Storm relief fundraiser will launch Tuesday

Storms damaged thousands of homes and businesses in Memphis over Memorial Day weekend.

Day after day, hard-working utility workers helped restore power to more and more places in the Bluff City. We've also seen neighbors come together to get through the toughest times.

As some of our neighbors continue to sit in the dark with no power, it's time for all of us to step up and help those who need it.

WMC Action News 5 and United Way are teaming up to help the agencies that are helping to remove trees, repair homes, and restock food pantries.

The fundraiser begins Tuesday at 6 a.m. at the WMC Action News 5 studio, which is located at 1960 Union Avenue.

Come by any time before 6:30 p.m. to donate. All of your donations will stay in the Mid-South and help the agencies that stepped up to help you and your neighbors.

You don't have to wait to donate online. Text STORM5 to 313131 to make a donation.

