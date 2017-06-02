Gibson's Donuts celebrates National Donut Day with 400 dozen

One of Memphis' favorite donut shops celebrated National Donut Day in style.

Gibson's Donuts doubled its typical sales by noon. Store employees said they made 400 dozen donuts before the store even opened Friday.

National Doughnut Day was established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. The holiday is traditionally celebrated every year on the first Friday of June.

