MPD, MLGW warn storm victims of scammers asking for payment on site

As crews work to restore power to homes and neighborhoods still in the dark, MLGW and Memphis Police Department are warning storm victims to be on alert for scammers.

They said if a repair or cleanup crew requests cash or payment on site, they said do not trust them and do not give them any money.

Besides MLGW, there are only three independent crews working on repairs and cleanup: Asplundh, ABC Tree Trimming, and Bean and Prince.

None of these crews will ask for payment on site.

WMC Action News 5's Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise broke down all the things you should look for in a contractor. Check out this story to make sure you're hiring a reputable repair company.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.