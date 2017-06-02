8-year-old child recovering after being hit by car - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A driver crashed into an 8-year-old girl Friday afternoon in Memphis.

The crash happened on Boyle Avenue near Kimball Avenue around 5 p.m.

Memphis Police Department said she was originally listed in critical condition at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, but she is now non-critical.

