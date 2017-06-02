Child in critical condition after being hit by car

A driver crashed into a child Friday afternoon in Memphis.

The crash happened on Boyle Avenue near Kimball Avenue around 5 p.m.

Memphis Police Department did not release the age of the girl who was hit, but they did say she was in critical condition at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

Stay with WMC Action News 5 as we gather more details.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.